Nationwide bill to put age verification in operating systems introduced in the US

The title of my article on age verification in Linux and other operating systems had a “for now” added for a reason, and here we are, with two members of the US Congress introducing a bill to add age verification to operating systems. The text of the proposed bill was only published today, and it’s incredibly vague and wishy-washy, without any clear definitions and ton of open-ended questions.
Still, if passed, the bill would require actual age verification, instead of mere voluntary age reporting that current state-level bills cover. It also seems to eschew the concept of age brackets, giving application developers access to specific ages of users instead. It’s a vague mess of a bill that no sane person would ever want passed, but alas, sanity is a rare commodity these days, especially in US Congress.
It’s introduced by Democrat Josh Gottheimer and Republican Elise M. Stefanik, so it has that bipartisan sheen to it, which could increase its odds of going anywhere. At the same time, though, US Congress is about as useful as a box of matches during a house fire, so for all we know, this will end up going nowhere as its members focus on doing absolutely nothing to reign in the flock of coked-up headless chickens passing for an executive branch over there.
If something like this gets passed, every US-based operating system – which includes most open source operating systems and Linux distributions – will probably fall in line when faced with massive fines and legal pressure. This isn’t going to be pretty.
“US Congress is about as useful as a box of matches during a house fire, so for all we know, this will end up going nowhere as its members focus on doing absolutely nothing to reign in the flock of coked-up headless chickens passing for an executive branch over there.”
As an American citizen who loves his country the only thing I have to say to that is, Amen brother! Our government has become a real s**t show!
Well, you know, here in France they voted a law that AI companies should prove they are not using copyrighted material to train their models. Talk about a fallacy…
And all this because modern parents insist on giving their kids electronic devices intended for adults, when electronic devices intended for kids already exist (and if they don’t in some countries, governments can always mandate a “child-safe” mode for OSes that parents can activate on an opt-in basis before giving the electronic device to their kids).
But yet again, us childfree people have to be f***ed because parents can’t say no to their kids (or can’t be arsed to care about the digital safety of their kids). Much like that time the UK government had ISPs block all adult websites by default (and you had to call the ISP to opt out, which was a problem if the internet connection was in the landlord’s name) instead of parents having to opt-in to that.
Anyway, I think Desktop Linux distros should move out of the US ASAP. If the fact that patents tend to last longer in the US or the “anti-circumvention” provisions of the DMCA weren’t reason enough, maybe this will. And if it doesn’t, I honestly don’t know what will.
(yes, I understand the real objective of this regulation is to de-anonymise internet users, but the fact there is so little pushback from the general public is because parents are glad they won’t have to do the minimum to parent their kids)
kurkosdr,
It is the boiling frog. Like ever increasing taxes, or deteriorating human rights, government overreach into our lives has a ratcheting mechanism where people either are oblivious, misinformed, or powerless when it becomes too late.
“Thinking of the children”(r)(tm) while doing nothing to sort out the Epstein mess?
Rich.
Thing is, even the whole “thinking of the children” narrative is paper-thin in this case: governments could always mandate a “child-safe” mode with age verification that is opt-in and that parents can enable before giving an electronic device to their spawn(s). But nope, let’s make age verification default without opt-out because parents can’t be arsed to spend 5 minutes to enable such a “child-safe” mode, because we childfree people “owe” parents something, I guess, and our freedom doesn’t matter when the 5-minutes of loss of convenience for parents is at risk.
Governments will get away with what they can get away with, my surprise here is how little public backlash exists against this.
It’s never about protecting children, it’s always about controlling and surveilling the population. Control the flow of information and you control thought. This age verification garbage and the banning of any routers not made in the US means they are controlling all aspects of your online presence. Age verification means they can positively identify someone based on the MAC address of their hardware. Meanwhile, routers made in the US are subject to the government cutting secret deals with their manufacturers to include backdoors in the routers. This combination creates a chilling effect on speech; now you can’t speak out online anonymously so you keep your mouth shut, lest they either arrest you for your offensive speech or terminate your Internet access at the router level to keep you quiet.
And for those of you who scream “freedom of speech isn’t illegal in the US!”, ask Renee Good or Alex Pretti about that. Oh wait, you can’t, because they were executed without trial by the US government for exercising their freedom of speech and right to exist in public spaces.
I have been writing about this for months, but the response has been “no need to worry, it is just a small regional thing”
No it was not. They were testing the waters in places like California and Washington by starting small. And it was always obvious this was the endgame. Multiple EU countries and UK are also trying the same thing.
This is the worst case scenario. Because open source can win against any corporate entity by offering a better service, but basically has no protection against a tyrannical state.
(Why do we even need to explain this? Someone having monopoly over violence, which is a definition of the state, mean they should be feared more and checked more than any other entity)
This is a hidden opportunity for open-source: Move outside the US (and EU, and UK) and make a “Freedom OS” that has everything that is illegal in the US: Every patented codec in existence for free, no age verification, and a DVD and Blu-ray ripper thrown in for good measure. If Suyu can distribute software that would be illegal under the DMCA, why not?
But for this to happen, the open-source people need to play their cards right: Launch hardware with an unlocked bootloader (the Framework laptop and the Fairphone are both a good start) and make it super-easy to install a free OS. Like, one-click easy. No second click needed.
This is one of many reasons I’m slowly moving all of my systems to OpenBSD, made in Canada and not subject to US government shenanigans. I can’t do anything about my ISP of course, but I will fully own all of my PCs or I won’t have any at all.
Even if by some miracle the current administration is purged from the White House in two years and we don’t end up a full fledged dictatorship, it’s going to take years, if not decades, to undo much of the damage wreaked by them, and some of it may never be undone. The fact that this push for age verification at the national level has bipartisan sponsors is proof we will be in the digital dark ages for a long time to come, no matter who is in charge. The billionaires who are the actual, proven threat to children already own the whole system.
It appears that GrapheneOS and OpenBSD will remain the only usable alternatives.
I’d love to see that. The next week, there will be 8 different window managers, 12 file systems, 4 installer formats for Freedom OS. When a newbie asks something either altman will hallucinate some garbage, or someone in the community will write an answer that reads like quantum physics.
6 months later, everyone will go back to Macs, taking the photos of their passports with every new phone they get.
Isn’t it obvious that the open source world won’t do it for the **MASSES?** It has been around for 40 years now. It would have by now, if it could.
And, no, Android, especially in its current form, doesn’t count as open source. I dare you to claim otherwise.
How about putting in more Censor restrictions INTO the OS too? The Gov’t is perfectly okay with the internet Pushing ads to people.
What do you think about Pavel Durov’s allegations? https://t.me/durov/491
In his message, he cites this article
https://cybernews.com/security/eu-age-verification-app-hack/