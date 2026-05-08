Google is tying reCAPTCHA to Google Play Services, screwing over de-Googled Android users

The ways in which Google can lock you into their ecosystem are often obvious, but sometimes, they’re incredibly sneaky and easily missed.
CAPTCHA tests are annoying, but at the same time, they can help protect websites from bots. While these tests are already the bane of our internet existence, they are going to get worse for some Android users. A requirement for Google’s next-generation reCAPTCHA system will make it a lot harder for de-Googled phones to browse the web.
A Reddit user has highlighted a seemingly innocuous support page for Google’s reCAPTCHA system. The page in question relates to troubleshooting reCAPTCHA verification on mobile. In the document, it says that you’ll need to use a compatible mobile device to complete verification. If you have an Android phone, then that means you’ll need to be running Google Play Services version 25.41.30 or higher.↫ Ryan McNeal at Android Authority
When was the last time you actively thought about reCAPTCHA being a Google property? Even then, when was the last time you imagined something as annoying but ultimately basic as a captcha prompt could be used to tie people to Google Play Services, and thus to “blessed” Android? Every time we manage to work around one of these asinine ties to Google Play Services, another one pops up to ruin our day. We’re so stupidly tied down to and entirely dependent on two very mid – at best – mobile operating systems, and it’s such a stupid own goal for especially everyone outside of the US to just sit there and do nothing about it.
Worse yet, it seems we’re only tying ourselves down further, while paying for the privilege.
At the very least we should be categorising certain services – government ID services, payment services, popular messaging platforms, and a few more – as vital infrastructure, and legally mandate these services have clearly defined and well-documented APIs so anyone is free to make alternative clients. The fact that many people are tied to either iOS or “blessed” Android because of something as stupid as what bank they use or the level of incompetency of their government ID service should be a major crisis in any country that isn’t the US.
I don’t want to use iOS or Android, but nobody is leaving me any choice. It’s infuriating.
> I don’t want to use iOS or Android, but nobody is leaving me any choice. It’s infuriating.
That’s the plan. If you look at US BigTech as an extension of the state’s surveillance and spying mechanism, everything makes sense.
Unfortunately once the government steps in they will make their own version of Google Play Integrity so they can enforce any draconian law they can think of.
Out of perverted curiosity, how did they even accomplish this? I mean, there is nothing in HTML, CSS, or JavaScript that is Play Services-specific. Does Chrome for Android offer a secret orifice to some proprietary Play Services API just for reCAPTCHA?
Also, can’t de-Googled Android phones just pretend to be iPhones?
As an aside, it’s funny seeing Eurocrats talk about “IT sovereignty” while member states (and major banks regulated by said member states) require the use of Android apps that require Play Services.
Judging by the content of the linked article. It’s saying that their “next-generation reCAPTCHA” will require people on desktop PCs to scan an on-screen QR code with their mobile phone to prove they’re human.
It’ll be interesting to see how much pushback they get on that.
ssokolow (Hey, OSNews, U2F/WebAuthn is broken on Firefox!),
Not only that, but it seems like it will primarily harm humans. Bots can open up QR codes easier than humans can.
If I place a tin foil hat on, I might even say such a feature is just a clever cover for an alternate agenda, the real purpose being to improve google’s tracking of users across devices.
kurkosdr,
Recaptcha has the concept of “difficulty”. Sometimes google users click right through without any difficulty. Other times google users will be interrupted with captcha (sometimes many captcha prompts to the point of making real humans give up). Google profiles users to determine which users can be let through versus get the harassment experience. I’ve personally verified a few of these factors, some are more surprising than others:
1) The website operator themselves gets to choose a base difficultly setting. Some web operators are temped to set high difficulty without realizing that it can be drastically more difficult for some users, even impossible.
2) If you are logged into a google account, websites using google recaptcha are much less likely to show a captcha.
3) If you are using chrome, you are less likely get a captcha versus a firefox user in an identical browsing scenario. I’m not sure if google looks at user agents, browser fingerprinting, or some secret handshake, but it’s 100% reproducible.
4) If you use a shared IP, you are not only much more likely to get a captcha, but you are m
5) If your profile unfortunately fits all of the above, then you are most likely to get stuck in a non-solvable recaptcha loop where recaptcha difficulty rises beyond the level of annoyance to the level of Denial of Service.
Unfortunately because of my personal desire to be independent from google, I do get stuck at #4 occasionally and this results in some captchas that I, as a human, just can’t get through. If I’m desperate and reliant on using a large public hotspot, switching to chrome is an effective way to reduce the difficulty to get through the captcha. It’s a nice trick to know, but it’s really concerning from an antitrust standpoint.
My guess is that google are going to apply the same type of logic with google play. If you’re device is connected via google play, it will count as a reduction in difficulty and reduce and/or eliminate the captchas. Otherwise it will increase the difficulty for those without google play.
As for the actual mechanism. It’d be possible that they built functionality in chrome to use side channels, but that would probably call negative attention to google. I find it more likely there’s a special “feature” in chrome that google websites including recaptcha can call on to sign a token generated by the local google play instance. This would confirm the presence of google play and could adjust the user’s difficult accordingly. Google might even be able to identify android users that aren’t signed in, but I can’t speak to whether google actually does this.
Studying the “Troubleshoot reCAPTCHA Mobile Verification” page more closely gives me the impression that the QR code does NOT actually open up a browser link like I assumed. It actually requires a recaptcha application to be installed – installable on IOS, and apparently one is bundled with google play services 25.41.30.
So, a recaptcha website would show a QR code say on a desktop, and opening the QR code on the mobile would launch the recaptcha mobile application and use google play services to tell the recaptcha service to unblock the original website on the desktop. Sort of like 2FA but for recaptcha.
Of course this conveniently lets google de-anonymize users in desktop browsers – even third party browsers, VPNs, TOR, they’d all have information shared with google play services identity on the phone. That’s a rather devious scheme if you ask me.
Of course this all assumes the users actually use the QR code, and it makes me wonder whether google would really force them to do so? Can they really get away with blocking users from accessing 3rd party websites if they don’t have a phone blessed by google?
And a bit of a tangent, but suddenly it seems so clear how this very same scheme could be used for “age verification” purposes.
Thanks for reading through this and letting everyone know.
This is worse than I expected, in order to access a website, you have to scan a link with a proprietary app (and you also need to be logged-in to the proprietary app of course). Insane.
Internet is worst than the days of pop ups
Pop-ups still exist in the form of overlays that annoy you with privacy consent notices, newsletter nags, and the like.
In fact, they are much more difficult to block than standardized pop-up windows of the past, and most of the time they constitute a “wall” that you have to click through to access the content.
If you try using this scenario on a Google phone with an account that was created without a phone number, for example, when using their Antigravity app, it simply refuses to proceed. It’s not a captcha, it’s a deanonymizer.
Same idea with a much better explanation
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=48067505
a_very_dumb_nickname,
Are you implying this is rolled out already? I have been forced to recaptcha recently and I haven’t seen anything like this yet. Of course it could be a phased rollout, is anyone seeing this personally? If so, can you still complete the captcha normally or is completing the QR code mandatory to access websites now? The screen shots show a headset and eye button are still there, do they still work?
I was checking out the Antigravity app, not a website, but the flow is basically the same. You need a phone, and you have to verify your account.
I use GPD MicroPC2 running GNU/Linux, a dumbphone for calls/SMS and a mobile 5G router.