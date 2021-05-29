SerenityOS’ founder and main developer goes full-time for SerenityOS

Until now, I’ve been juggling SerenityOS as a side project while also having a full time programming job.

That all changes today! I just wrapped up my last day at work, and I’m no longer employed. Instead, I will be focusing on SerenityOS full time starting right now! :^)

This is all made possible by the extremely generous support I’m receiving from folks via Patreon, GitHub Sponsors and PayPal! I feel super fortunate to have the trust & support of so many people. Thank you all so much!!