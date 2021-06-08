Apple will not roll out new privacy features in China and several other countries

Yesterday, during the Apple event, the company, as always, kept talking about they value privacy, and how privacy is a “fundamental human right”. A noble statement, of course, but it seems Apple does not consider people from China, Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda and the Philippines to be “humans”, because fundamental, tent pole privacy features announced yesterday will not be available to the humans living in those countries.
Apple on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s web browsing behavior from internet service providers and advertisers will not be available in China for regulatory reasons.
The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties.
Privacy is a “fundamental human right”, but apparently not as fundamental as Apple’s right to make even more money.
Sounds very much like tor’s onion routing. I’d prefer the data not to go through apple at all to be honest, but as long as it’s all encrypted appropriately (such that apple can’t see any data), it should be ok. Is any of this open source though? If not that’s a problem. Also “third party operator” needs to be sufficiently independent from apple. Their contract should legally prohibit them from sharing information back with apple so that apple cannot request the data behind the scenes.
Regarding the national bans, it comes as no surprise that apple’s walled garden is being militarized by authoritarian regimes. Many of us predicted this years ago, and now that it’s reality the uncomfortable fact is that apple are complicit in aiding authoritarian governments enforce restrictions against owners.