PipeWire under the hood

In this post I’ll try to explain PipeWire in the most simple way possible, to make it accessible to others that want to start following this cool new project but that don’t know where to start. It’s especially important to do this to open the door for more people to join in and follow the current development, which is happening at a fast pace.
PipeWire is making its way into the generic Linux desktop market, so now is as good a time as ever to gain a better understanding of what it is and how it works.
For graphics and sound and other interface issues I worked at the API level mostly with OpenGL and DirectX (and other means to the same end) on Windows but the framework was there for an easy Linux port.
I read through most of that and don’t have the slightest clue what they are talking about. The dreaded Wayland gets a mention as an inspiration. Coincidence? The problem with some technical writing and I find this to be the biggest issue with Linux is the completely lack of readability. Absolutely no accomodation is made for anyone not deeply immersed in it. They don’t even make the effort to generalise or give equivalent examples. You’re just supposed to magically know it.
As an application level developer would I be expected to know this? A yes or no would do.
Generally, no. This is infrastructure to provide the mixing and routing that underlays the ALSA or PulseAudio or JACK API you or your higher-level API abstraction can continue to use for audio as desired.
As for video, if you’re already using GStreamer or something higher level that may delegate to it, like Qt Multimedia, then that should also be handled for you. (If not, then you may need to know the PipeWire APIs that supplant just directly opening
/dev/video0for exclusive access.)
It’s similar to how you don’t need to know Wayland if you let SDL2 handle asking for an OpenGL surface to be initialized. All this stuff that’s being changed doesn’t affect “send chunks of PCM audio data to the playback device” or “Call OpenGL APIs”… just the process of initializing an audio/video source/sink or, for Wayland, a drawable surface, which is typically wrapped in a higher-level API abstraction anyway.