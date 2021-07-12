Biden signs executive order targeting right to repair, ISPs, net neutrality, and more

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order meant to promote competition — with technology directly in the crosshairs.
The order, which the White House outlined earlier this morning, calls on US agencies like the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to implement 72 specific provisions. The topics include restoring net neutrality provisions repealed during the prior administration, codifying “right to repair” rules, and increasing scrutiny of tech monopolies.
Good intentions, but these are just executive orders – not actual bills that can withstand the test of time. I understand executive orders are the best the US can get with its broken and gridlocked political system, but it’s simply not enough – the next president can just wipe them off the desk.
Thom Holwerda,
You are right about that. Congress is broken, The right to repair is important but I doubt we’re going to see legislation.
The thing is it effects constituents of both parties. Obviously consumers have been asking for the right to repair in tech/moble/etc for decades, but a lot of farmers living in conservative states have been abused by similar manufacturer tactics as well. We need to put an end to manufactures holding hardware hostage by holding onto they keys and not relinquishing them at the owners request. The laws need to entitle owners to have the keys to their own property.