Performance improvements in .NET 6

I at least peruse if not review in depth the vast majority of all those PRs, and every time I see a PR that is likely to impact performance, I make a note of it in a running log, giving me a long list of improvements I can revisit when it’s blog time. That made this August a little daunting, as I sat down to write this post and was faced with the list I’d curated of almost 550 PRs. Don’t worry, I don’t cover all of them here, but grab a large mug of your favorite hot beverage, and settle in: this post takes a rip-roarin’ tour through ~400 PRs that, all together, significantly improve .NET performance for .NET 6.