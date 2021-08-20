The Intel 386 SX CPU quickly replaced the 286 CPU in the early 1990s. For a time, it was a very popular CPU, especially for people who were wanting to run Microsoft Windows. Yet the two CPUs run at nearly identical speed. So what was the big deal? The 286 vs 386SX argument could be confusing in 1991, and it’s not much clearer today.
> That meant no multitasking DOS programs, and no virtual memory.
IIRC the i80286 does have virtual memory. Limited to 1 gig of space and must swap full processes. Only 386+ got swap pages to virtual memory.