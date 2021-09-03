 Home > Hardware > NEC’s forgotten FPUs

NEC’s forgotten FPUs

Hardware No Comments

The story of NEC’s FPUs is interesting, but as is usually the case, something led me down this path. While looking through loads of old scrap boards I found a most curious arrangement, a board with a normal unassuming V30 processor, but right next to it was another 40-pin chip, a chip with a HUGE die lid labeled D9008D, dated similar to everything else, in the 1989-1991 range curiously copyrighted 85 86 and ’87. I pulled the chip (soldered in , of course) and it sat on my desk, for a year until I decide to open the lid on it, and what did it reveal? A die that most certainly was a floating point data path. This odd chip was an FPU, and an FPU that was directly connected to the V30 CPU.

Very interesting article about a very obscure topic.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply