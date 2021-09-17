Apple, Google cooperate with Putin to steal Russia’s elections

Alphabet’s Google and Apple have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs.
Russia goes to the polls on Friday to elect a new parliament in a three-day vote that the ruling United Russia party is expected to win despite a ratings slump after the biggest crackdown on the Kremlin’s critics in years.
Apple, only a few weeks ago during the CASM debacle, adamantly told the world it would never bow to government pressure. Unsurprisingly, that was a bold-faced lie.
Google publicly commits itself to human rights, but apparently, that does not extend to Putin critics and the Russian opposition.
FRIENDLY REMINDER; With Android you can at least sideload the apk, with iOS you are screwed (no, most people don’t have an Apple Developer subscription and accompanying Mac nor do they have the technical skills to upload stuff from X-code).
And that’s why you should not buy iOS devices. Seriously.
If I was able to tolerate Froyo and LG’s fake flagship (Optimus 2X) in the name of sideloading freedom some 10 years ago, you should be able to make-do any modern Android phone (which are pretty good actually). Keep in mind that, as a citizen of the developed world, you have more “voting power” when it comes to developer mindshare, so your choices matter.
Android isn’t perfect (forcing GMS and all) but at least I can install any app I want directly from the developer’s website, dammit!