Shareholders pressure Microsoft into expanding its right-to-repair efforts

Microsoft’s Xbox and Surface hardware may be getting easier to repair, according to a press release from shareholder advocacy nonprofit As You Sow. According to the announcement, Microsoft has agreed to evaluate and expand the repair options for its products “by the end of 2022.”
The promises are a bit vague for now, but hopefully this will have a real-world impact.
They are getting better, however Microsoft is also victim of recent trends.
For example, Series X is highly repairable (7/10):
https://www.ifixit.com/Teardown/Xbox+Series+X+Teardown/138451
If you just plan to clean up the dust, it is actually not bad… for a home entertainment device; and should be a very quick job.
Surface on the other hand, used to have glued on screens that need very careful handling. And just replacing the screen is listed to be very hard, 1-2 hours process:
https://www.ifixit.com/Guide/Microsoft+Surface+Pro+7+Screen+Replacement/133912
It received a 1/10 on reparability: https://www.ifixit.com/Teardown/Microsoft+Surface+Pro+7+Teardown/128004
Yes the RAM is soldered, and SSD has special shielding. Ouch.
So, this is a very welcome step. I wish these glued screens and soldered components craze is only temporary, and manufacturers build actually serviceable devices.