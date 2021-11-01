SerenityOS: year 3 in review

Today we celebrate the third birthday of SerenityOS, counting from the first commit in the git repository, on October 10, 2018.
What follows is a list of interesting events from the past year, mixed with random development screenshots and also reflections from other developers in the SerenityOS community.
SerenityOS is simply a great project, with a good mindset, good people, and lots and lots of talent. These birthday posts are a great way to check if you’ve missed any of the developments around the project this year.