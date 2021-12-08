Diacritical marks in Unicode

I won’t bury the lede, by the end of this article you should be able to write your name in crazy diacritics like this: Ḡ͓̟̟r̬e̱̬͔͑g̰ͮ̃͛ ̇̅T̆a̐̑͢ṫ̀ǔ̓͟m̮̩̠̟. This article is part of the Unicode and i18n series motivated by my work with internationalization in Firefox and the Unicode ICU4X sub-committee.
There are three motivations behind linking to this article. First, it’s an deep technical look at how Unicode handles complex diacritics, which in and of itself is interesting. Second, it’s related to language and writing, which sparks my person interest. And third and finally, I want to see if this will break OSNews.
Sorry Adam.
For more information you can download the complete Unicode specification from:
https://www.unicode.org/versions/Unicode14.0.0/UnicodeStandard-14.0.pdf
It’s a very long document, but very well made and readable.
It should be noted, that these really make like difficult for those who use screen readers. use them when necessary/appropriate, but please be kind to those with visual disabilities.