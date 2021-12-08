 Home > Internet > Diacritical marks in Unicode

Diacritical marks in Unicode

I won’t bury the lede, by the end of this article you should be able to write your name in crazy diacritics like this: Ḡ͓̟̟r̬e̱̬͔͑g̰ͮ̃͛ ̇̅T̆a̐̑͢ṫ̀ǔ̓͟m̮̩̠̟. This article is part of the Unicode and i18n series motivated by my work with internationalization in Firefox and the Unicode ICU4X sub-committee.

There are three motivations behind linking to this article. First, it’s an deep technical look at how Unicode handles complex diacritics, which in and of itself is interesting. Second, it’s related to language and writing, which sparks my person interest. And third and finally, I want to see if this will break OSNews.

Sorry Adam.

  1. 2021-12-08 6:14 pm
    Alfman

    Thom Holwerda,

    So is this why osnews was offline for most of the day yesterday? 🙂

    • 2021-12-08 7:19 pm
      Angel Blue01

      I suspect the AWS outage had more to do with the downtime…

      • 2021-12-08 8:19 pm
        Alfman

        Angel Blue01,

        I suspect the AWS outage had more to do with the downtime…

        Osnews is hosted by Kinsta, who resell google hosting. According to this blurb they use google cloud “exclusively”…

        https://kinsta.com/google-cloud-hosting/

        Being the first managed WordPress host to utilize Google Cloud Platform exclusively, we know it better than anyone! Get lightning-fast load times, 24/7 support from veteran WordPress experts, and free migrations by our team. Now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

        But you’re right that the timing of the osnews/kinsta outage and AWS outages seems very suspect..
        https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/7/22822332/amazon-server-aws-down-disney-plus-ring-outage

        It could be a total coincidence too, like someone forgetting to pay the bills. Thom, do you have more information about the outage that you could share?

        Outages are nothing new, but as more and more infrastructure has gotten consolidated under the same roof, we’re seeing a lot more massive outages happening at the same time. Even emergency services provider omnilert built on AWS went offline.
        https://www.uwb.edu/emergency-blog/december-2021/aws-outage

        Hopefully it makes critical providers reconsider putting all their eggs in one basket. Who am I kidding though, the industry corralling around trendy mega-cloud operators is the future whether we like it or not.

  2. 2021-12-08 6:23 pm
    HollyB

    Diacritics sounds painful. Does laxative help?

  3. 2021-12-09 3:46 am
    MaurizioF

    For more information you can download the complete Unicode specification from:
    https://www.unicode.org/versions/Unicode14.0.0/UnicodeStandard-14.0.pdf
    It’s a very long document, but very well made and readable.

  4. 2021-12-09 4:43 am
    Mikaku

    I’ve to confess, I clicked the button.

  5. 2021-12-09 1:01 pm
    Drunkula

    Me too

  6. 2021-12-09 2:41 pm
    Adam Scheinberg

    Ha!

  7. 2021-12-09 2:54 pm
    Bill Shooter of Bul Gold Supporter

    It should be noted, that these really make like difficult for those who use screen readers. use them when necessary/appropriate, but please be kind to those with visual disabilities.

