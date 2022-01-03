The MicroWeb DOS web browser

MicroWeb is a web browser for DOS! It is a 16-bit real mode application, designed to run on minimal hardware.
This is a thing that exists. Incredible.
Interesting as a pet project. It seems appropriate to mention that there is another DOS browser called Arachne that I’ve used, which is a bit more sophisticated supporting images, CSS, VESA, etc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arachne_(web_browser)
I think it needs a 386 though. But by this point I doubt that’s a limiting factor for users of DOS who are probably running and/or emulating much more modern hardware.
Interesting proof of concept.
It would be nice if web standards people took a step back and reconsidered the monstrosity they created not to mention how traumatic it is to view the web without an ad blocker.
I can’t remember what the earliest Watcom compiler version was my portability layer covered. I know it was fine with Windows. I can’t remember if it covered versions back to DOS.
It crossed my mind to write a software renderer. Scaleability wasn’t straightforward as you have to deal with translating data sets depending on if you were doing 3D or 2.5D. There’s some techniques you can use as well as content editor and content constraints. Shading models can be performant but on older machines textures mapping can be slow. At that level you’re getting into machine code.