Is Firefox OK?

At the end of 2008, Firefox was flying high. Twenty percent of the 1.5 billion people online were using Mozilla’s browser to navigate the web. In Indonesia, Macedonia, and Slovenia, more than half of everyone going online was using Firefox. “Our market share in the regions above has been growing like crazy,” Ken Kovash, Mozilla’s president at the time, wrote in a blog post. Almost 15 years later, things aren’t so rosy.
Across all devices, the browser has slid to less than 4 percent of the market—on mobile it’s a measly half a percent. “Looking back five years and looking at our market share and our own numbers that we publish, there’s no denying the decline,” says Selena Deckelmann, senior vice president of Firefox. Mozilla’s own statistics show a drop of around 30 million monthly active users from the start of 2019 to the start of 2022. “In the last couple years, what we’ve seen is actually a pretty substantial flattening,” Deckelmann adds.
The decline and potential demise of Firefox is a massive problem that everybody seems to be kind of tiptoeing around, too afraid to acknowledge that if Firefox were indeed to disappear, we’d be royally screwed. We’d end up right back where we started 20 years ago, with Chrome being the new IE6, but with the big difference that Chrome isn’t bad enough yet for people to care.
The situation is especially dire for the Linux world, and I feel like a lot of Linux users, developers, and distribution makers simply aren’t thinking about or preparing for a future where they can’t rely on Firefox anymore. Aside from Firefox, there really isn’t any browser out there that takes Linux seriously, and this is a big problem. Chrome is a disaster on Linux – it doesn’t even do something as basic as video acceleration unless you use one of the third party, custom maintained versions of Chromium, and, of course, it’s a vessel for Google’s advertising business. Things like the Gnome Browser or KDE’s Falkon can barely be taken seriously, and on top of that, are based on Apple’s WebKit, which isn’t a great position to be in either – and that’s it. There’s nothing else.
The desktop Linux world is playing with fire by being so reliant on Firefox, and now that Firefox and Mozilla seem to be in some serious dire straits, I’m dumbfounded by the fact nobody seems to be at all preparing for what happens if Mozilla ever truly goes down.
Thom Holwerda,
I’m also vocal about these concerns, but more often than not the reaction seems to be one of “I don’t like mozilla anyways”, even here in the osnews comments. While I don’t agree with everything mozilla has done, to me the demise of such a significant FOSS alternative is far graver than any of the gripes we had with mozilla. People liked to complain about mozilla’s practices, but their downfall seems like jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire. I agree with you Thom: we’re not going to be better off without mozilla, it will be a sad day for me if that comes to pass.
That’s is in fact no different than it was with IE6. It was great until it “won” and Microsoft basically disbanded the team. The bad press IE6 gets is from years later when it became an unmaintained dinosaur.
IMO, the difference is actually in that that MS just wanted people to use Windows instead of the web. Google on the other hand wants total control of the web, which is a much more dangerous situation. MS stopped developing IE which allowed Mozilla to catch up. Google will not make that mistake.
The problem with Firefox is Mozilla.
Or more precisely: Mitchell Baker
To quote Wikipedia:
“In 2018 she received a total of $2,458,350 in compensation from Mozilla, which represents a 400% payrise since 2008.[14] On the same period, Firefox marketshare was down 85%. When asked about her salary she stated “I learned that my pay was about an 80% discount to market. Meaning that competitive roles elsewhere were paying about 5 times as much. That’s too big a discount to ask people and their families to commit to.”
By 2020, her salary had risen to over $3 million. In the same year the Mozilla Corporation laid off approximately 250 employees due to shrinking revenues. Baker blamed this on the Coronavirus pandemic.”
But at least we now have the “most colorful Firefox ever”, which is unable to use the accent-color in windows.
And it still doesn’t come with an integrated ad-blocker.
It’s Carly Fiorina all over again…