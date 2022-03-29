Whatever happened to QuickTime?

In its day QuickTime was bigger than Apple itself, so widely known that many who used it on their PCs weren’t even aware that it was an Apple product. As one of the first extensible frameworks for multimedia, from 1991 onwards it was at the forefront of computer audio and video. When the MPEG-4 format was standardised in 1998, it was based on QuickTime. For several years, sales of QuickTime-based products for Windows far exceeded those for Macs. Then, with the release of Catalina in October 2019, QuickTime was dead, leaving few Mac users now able to name its successor, AV Foundation (or AVFoundation, if you prefer), which had been introduced back in 2011.
For all intents and purposes, it died. Good riddance.
One thing I hated about “Quicktime” is that Apple couldn’t even articulate what it was. Was it a player or a format? They just kept it ambiguous on purpose like Sun did with “Java”.
Also, QuickTime (the player) for Windows was crap and it dropped a useless icon in the tray.
Eventually, a thing called “QuickTime alternative” came along, which allowed everyone to get rid of QuickTIme player.
Why “good riddance”? Isn’t this the market losing another choice and one that’s been at the forfront of innovation for decades. Without QuickTime and its streaming codecs there would be no Netflix or open video codecs in html5. QuickTime should be celebrated as the game changer it was.