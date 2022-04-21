 Home > Hardware > QEMU 7.1 released

QEMU 7.1 released

QEMU 7.0 is out today as the newest version of this important piece of the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

Since QEMU 6.2 at the end of last year, developers at Red Hat and other organizations have been busy working on QEMU 7.0 as this open-source emulator widely used as part of the free software Linux virtualization stack. QEMU 7.0 brings support for Intel AMX, a lot of ongoing RISC-V work, and more.

QEMU is one of the great success stories of open source – and one operating system and classic computing enthusiasts benefit from every day.

  1. 2022-04-21 8:16 pm
    sukru

    s/QEMU 7.1 released/QEMU 7.0 released/

