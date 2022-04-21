Ubuntu 22.04 LTS released

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS comes with the latest GNOME 42 desktop environment with the triple buffering patch included, yet it still uses apps from the GNOME 41 stack due to compatibility issues between GTK4 apps included in the upstream release and Ubuntu’s Yaru theme. Apps that weren’t ported to GTK4 are from the GNOME 42 stack, such as the Nautilus (Files) file manager.
This is also the first LTS release with Wayland as its default (except for machines with NVIDIA GPUs, which will stick with X.org), which is a major milestone. On top of that, it comes with the latest releases of all the various packages that make up a Linux system, and will serve as the base for countless popular Ubuntu-based distributions.
Of course, the countless other Ubuntu flavours also made the jump to 22.04.
Before people ask why Nvidia won’t release a driver for Wayland: it’s because they consider the fact the have the only decently-performing X.org driver out there a competitive advantage of theirs. And yes, they will happily hold back progress towards Wayland because of that. Also, you can’t create your own open-source drivers because they require signed hardware images, so your open-source drivers will run with low clocks (although to be honest, I never understood why it can’t be done, considering they only have to replicate the binary driver).
And that’s why Microsoft has WHQL, so they can selectively boot hardware that doesn’t play nice. If Desktop Linux had something similar, they could be like “Sorry Nvidia, no Wayland driver, no certification”.
What are you talking about?
Nvidia already supports Wayland since last year.
BTW I had a search on “why it can’t be done” question, and it appears Nvidia hides their firmware in their drivers in a way it’s very hard to extract.