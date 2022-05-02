Sculpt OS release 22.04 available

Sculpt OS version 22.04 introduces the concept of service-level sandboxing and features completely new drivers for wireless, graphics, and USB.
On the user-visible surface, the new version of Sculpt OS looks and feels familiar to users of the previous version. Under the hood, however, at the nitty-gritty hardware-support level, it features completely revamped device drivers for Intel wireless, Intel graphics, and USB.
Get Sculpt OS’ latest release from the download page, and be sure to read the documentation for more detailed information.