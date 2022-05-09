Are alternative app stores worth it?

App Store Optimization is, for most people, synonymous with Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. After all, they contribute to 90% of the total available apps in the market. But they’re not the only ones out there. These alternative app stores seem to lurk in the shadows but each of them has its slew of users. With the looming DMA and Open Markets Acts that aim to open the app markets to third-party stores, their time to shine may be just around the corner. Are they worth looking into? We’re investigating the topic.
I’m actually quite surprised by these numbers. Of course, China has a whole slew of China-only application stores that are incredibly popular, but even outside of China, there’s quite a few application stores that seem to have found their niche, and doing well. If you’re a developer of certain applications, it might be worth it to check some of these more specialised application stores.
And with the EU on the brink of cracking Apple’s stranglehold on iOS applications, we’re going to see an explosion of tailored application stores,
My main store is F-Droid. In addition i am not all that interested in the alternative stores. Such as Google Play.
I doubt it. In general free markets gravitate towards monopolies (due to things like economy of scale, brand recognition, etc); and when one competitor already has an established 90% share the chance of new competitors gaining significance is near zero.
It’s far more likely that you’ll see competition from already established players (e.g. Steam using their existing market share for “games on PCs” to gain a foothold for “games on iOS”, Apple’s store making headway against Google’s store on Android, etc).
Brendan,
I agree, but this is exactly why antitrust may prescribe ways to break up monopolies that go above and beyond normal measures. Although significant antitrust hasn’t been used much even against strong monopolies in a long time. For better or worse modern politics favors giant monopolies over competition.
Personally I would prefer gradual & preventative course corrections the more dominant companies become to prevent excess before it happens rather than having consumers suffering under duopolies and oligopolies.
I think you are right, the long tail will always starve. It’s still important to balance the playing field though so that the leaders are forced to actually compete on merit and cannot simply use their dominance to block competition from the market.