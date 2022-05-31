Apple’s RealityOS for rumored headset appears in trademark application

RealityOS — the name Apple is reportedly using for the operating system running on its rumored virtual and augmented reality headset — has appeared in a trademark filing spotted by Parker Ortolani. Bloomberg News was first to report the “reality operating system” branding back in 2017, and references to the name have appeared in Apple’s software.
The trademark application hasn’t officially been filed by Apple, but it’s common practice for large companies to apply for trademarks under one-off company names — like Realityo Systems LLC, in this case — in the state of Delaware for the sole purpose of maintaining anonymity.
Never bet against Apple, but I just have a hard time seeing a very big consumer market for virtual reality headsets. It feels like far too many people still get nausea and headaches from using these things, and save for a relatively small number of games, I simply don’t understand what anyone at home would use it for. Of course, in professional settings, VR could have a huge impact.
Augmented reality, on the other hand, seems like a much more widely applicable technology that also happens to be further away than even decent VR. Still, the problem of convincing people who otherwise would not wear glasses to, in fact, wear glasses every day seems like a steep hill to climb.
Thom Holwerda,
Gaming like you mentioned.
What kind of professional settings would it be good for? It makes sense for some scenarios, but why would professionals in general want to put on VR headsets any more than home users do? Do desk workers really want to use VR all day long? It’s not really useful for heads down jobs. What about social jobs?
“Step into my office and put on the headset, then we can get started”.
Having VR meetings may seem cool at first but long term I think it would feel pretentious and gimmicky. Imagine how anti-social an office would be when you walk in and everyone’s doing their work via VR headsets. Maybe it’s better if the workers are working from home, but after a 9-5 job in a VR headset and they will soon become the drudgery of life there too.
I do think there are some good applications, but the thing is the markets that benefit most from VR may already be using them. For an architectural firm it could be a really amazing way to demo their work. It can be good for flying drones in real time.
But as an engineer I’d prefer a 3d screen over a VR headset that I have to wear all the time. Maybe I’d take out the VR for special occasions, but to use it as a daily driver would be too much IMHO.
Apple has repeatedly said that they saw more value in augmented reality over virtual reality. With that said, there are several rumors indicating that Apple is investing in virtual reality as well.
I think this addon will be the killer application for VR at home…
“AirRes Mask: A Precise and Robust Virtual Reality Breathing Interface”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hhk3NFco85o
Call it iAir or something. Everyone will want to blow out those birthday candles in VR.