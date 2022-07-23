The Windows 11 taskbar is getting better for people who open tons of apps

The most interesting addition we’ve seen in a while is rolling out to users on the experimental Dev Channel now: a modified version of the taskbar with much-improved handling of app icon overflow when users have too many apps open at once. Click an ellipsis button on your taskbar, and a new icon overflow menu opens up, allowing you to interact with any of those extra icons the same way you would if they were sitting on the taskbar.
This would be a big improvement over the current overflow behavior, which devotes one icon’s worth of space to show the icon for the app you last interacted with, leaving the rest inaccessible. That icon will continue to appear on the taskbar alongside the new ellipsis icon. Microsoft says that app icons in the overflow area will be able to show jump lists and other customizable shortcuts the same as any other app icon in the taskbar.
Nice little change, but it seems rather telling that they only got to this now.
Considering they have already announced they are going to have a major release every 3 years, as in Win 12 will be out before Win 10 reaches EOL? Honestly they can paint Win 11 pink and purple polka dot at this point unless they drop the batshit pointless system reqs (like a garbage $99 Atom Walmart special is a “better Win 10 experience” than a Ryzen 1600AF or I7 770K) I’m just gonna treat win 11 as the Star Trek “every other one is crap” release and wait on Win 12.