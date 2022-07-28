Upgrading a 30 year old Debian install

Two weeks ago I upgraded chiark from Debian jessie i386 to bullseye amd64, after nearly 30 years running Debian i386. This went really quite well, in fact!
This story gets more impressive the more you read of it.
Error in title…
This is an upgrade of 6 year old Debian install. He just happens to have been running Debian i386 for about 30 years (technically 29 since the first public unstable, he was on 0.95 apparently, and 26 years since the release of Debian 1.1 Buzz)
Presumably his colo hasn’t been running the same hardware for 30 years either… since he mentions nothing about upgrading the hardware so it must have already been 64bit.
Also since this isn’t super obvious this is Ian Jackson. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_Jackson
Interesting Ian is allegedly anti-systemd. Upgrading to x64 and attempting a transition to Devuan Chimaera may have been pushing his luck…
I just completed a Bullseye to Chimaera transition from an original Buster install the other day. Wasn’t too bad. I was surprised.