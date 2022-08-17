Why I left PINE64

Linux hardware projects are made or broken by their community support. PINE64 has made some brilliant moves to build up a mobile Linux community, and has also made some major mistakes. This is my view on how PINE64 made the PinePhone a success, and then broke that again through their treatment of the community.
I want to start by pointing out that this is me leaving PINE64 and not the projects I’m involved in like postmarketOS.
This is just a sad story. I hope some of the problems can be mended in time.