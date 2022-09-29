Google shuts down Stadia

A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia. And while Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service.
We’re grateful to the dedicated Stadia players that have been with us from the start. We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023 so they can complete final play sessions. We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023.
Another Google product announced with much fanfare is shutting down, as many, many people expected it would be. It seems Google is at least handling the refunds properly, and I hope the Stadia controllers can still be used with other platforms so they don’t turn into e-waste.
Another one for the graveyard.
Thom Holwerda,
According to these links, the stadia controllers implement a standard USB HID device, so they can be used wired. However wireless functionality is locked into google’s service.
https://www.androidheadlines.com/how-to-use-the-stadia-controller-with-pc-games.html
https://www.howtogeek.com/712967/how-to-use-a-stadia-controller-with-another-platform/
Given that it is a wireless controller, some owners may consider a controller without wireless functionality to be as good as dead for them. Google could release a final update to unlock full functionality, however my gut feeling is that google will not unlock these controllers to work wirelessly outside of stadia.
It’s more likely for google to follow its past precedent and just let the hardware die with the service.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/apr/05/revolv-devices-bricked-google-nest-smart-home
Of everything you posted there, the nest thing makes me irritated the most. Not at Google, but at the users who continue to buy into services but thinking they’re buying hardware. How many times do they have to be warned?
Under-phil,
I hear that and agree….but sometimes the dependencies are completely undisclosed and unfortunately such hardware is becoming more prolific. It’s a huge problem for for users who are well informed.
I bought a wireless light set for use while camping, fully expecting the bluetooth to work locally. To my dismay, the light set required full internet connectivity and could only be controlled through a service over the internet. It stops working if I firewall it and when I’m camping it doesn’t work either, which was my whole reason for wanting it.
In another instance I bought a bluetooth multimeter because I wanted the ability to take readings from a distance. Once again I thought bluetooth meant that I could use it locally. Low and behold the app phones home and won’t open if it doesn’t authenticate with a remote server. Damn the companies responsible for this!
In these cases it’s not that I was ignorant to the risks of being dependent on remote servers. It’s that these dependencies are never disclosed and even in hindsight there were no red flags for me to know it would have been the case. The first I learned about the tethering was once I had the product in hand. In the past “bluetooth” implied local control, but it’s not a sure thing anymore. It has gotten much harder to determine what hardware can be locally controlled before ordering it. Unfortunately I think it’s just going to get worse with users increasingly having to guess whether a device is controlled by someone other than the owner.
Alfman,
Not sure what will happen, but there is a strong demand to enable Bluetooth or Wifi functionality on these devices.
But of course the best outcome would be an unlocked boot loader and open source firmware. But personally I would give it much lower chances in comparison.
sukru,
Enabling it to be used as a bluetooth peripheral is a good solution. Apparently it already uses bluetooth, but currently it’s just used to configure the stadia connection. Clearly google could fix this if they wanted to, but they probably just want to shut it all down without dedicating any more engineering effort for the benefit of owners who aren’t going to use it for stadia.
I agree the chances are low. I do think that would be ideal though, the FOSS community could give these controllers an extended life beyond what google wants to.