Google gives adblockers in Chrome another year as it postpones Manifest V3

Last year, Google announced plans to phase out Manifest V2-based browser extensions in favor of new Manifest V3 policies. Although Manifest V3 promises increased safety and “peace of mind,” developers argue that the new rules hurt innovations, decrease performance, and cripple content blockers without giving much better security. Google initially wanted to disable Manifest V2 extensions in Chrome in January 2023 but has now decided to revise its plans.
In a new Chrome Developers blog post, the company describes an updated timeframe for migrating from Manifest V2 to Manifest V3. Although Google remains on track to ditch old extensions, developers and customers gained one more year for using and supporting Manifest V2-based extensions. According to the revised schedule, Google will remove them from the Chrome Web Store on January 2024.
Chrome is an advertising delivery platform first and foremost, and anyone with even a hint of foresight and a disdain for ads should’ve switched to Firefox years ago. At this point, using Chrome is self-inflicted.
I think of it this way: Those servers burn through a lot of electricity, and electricity isn’t free, so someone has to view those ads and pay for YouTube Premium, so it might as well be people who can’t be bothered to look further than their nose.
Google also forbids VideoDownload Helper from working with YouTube as a condition for being allowed in Chrome Web Store, because downloading from YouTube is Premium-only according to Google. The Firefox version of VideoDownload Helper works fine with YouTube.
Switched back to Firefox long ago.
Another sneaky tactic of Chrome is requiring a Google account to sync (Firefox works with any valid email address) and then using that account as default for all Google websites you visit, pushing you to have your browser history and bookmarks together with your main Google account, so they can better target you with ads.
Thom Holwerda,
Google has a very serious conflict of interest in controlling web technology. I’m experiencing more websites that only work under chrome. I couldn’t even place an online order at target the other day until I switched to chromium. While things haven’t yet gotten as bad as IE, we are regressing back to the days of a dominant browser monoculture.
Firefox sits at less than 5% and mozilla doesn’t have a viable path for completing against google, and apple unilaterally blocking alternative browsers on iphone/ipads hasn’t helped either.
https://gs.statcounter.com/browser-market-share
https://www.computerworld.com/article/2531201/mozilla-backs-move-to-decriminalize-iphone-jailbreaking.html
At least chrome ^B ium is open source, so there’s that, but our WWW standards are effectively in google’s hands. There might be legal hurdles, but technically there’s nothing stopping them from making life worse for alternative browser users. I’ve tested this in the past and they already give chrome users fewer captchas, for example.
Are the other Webkit / derivatives based browsers affected by these policies or it’s enough to just go with one of the alternatives like Vivaldi?