Pimp my Beeb

How I built the RGBeeb, a BBC Micro inside a PC case.
With RGB Backlight, USB inputs, ATX PSU, and working full-height floppy drives.
This project is way more involved than you think it is.
How I built the RGBeeb, a BBC Micro inside a PC case.
With RGB Backlight, USB inputs, ATX PSU, and working full-height floppy drives.
This project is way more involved than you think it is.
This is relevant to my interests since I have a BBC micro was a blown power supply. Buying one of these boards and just putting an external 70 watt power supply I already own in the case would be a neat and simple solution.
I also realised I had already bought something from this guy, his Bob Rewinder kit that lets you refill dishwasher cartridges at home so I guess I already know he delivers.