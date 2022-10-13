32 years in, Microsoft has decided to rebrand “Microsoft Office”

Microsoft Office was first released in 1990, and aside from Windows, it’s probably the Microsoft product the general public has the most experience with. Individual apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook will all continue to exist, but starting now, the Office brand name these apps have all been grouped under will begin to go away, to be replaced by “Microsoft 365”.
I’m fairly certain this will turn out like Facebook calling itself Meta now, or Google technically being a part of Alphabet – everybody will continue to use the old, established name indefinitely.
I do wonder if LibreOffice will follow suit and rename itself to Libre 365. On a more serious note. Although i don’t use Microsoft Office i do find it strange that Microsoft decided to kill off such strong brand.
My guess is that they are trying to impulse the subscription based model,