Swider wasn’t the only Stadia developer blindsided by Google’s late September announcement that the streaming gaming service would be shutting down next January. Game makers who talked to Ars (and some who shared their surprise on social media) all said they had no indication of Google’s shutdown plans before the public announcement.

“During correspondence [with Google], we are exchanging emails—nothing showed us it could be the end of Stadia,” Swider said.