Microsoft is showing ads in the Windows 11 sign-out menu

Microsoft is now promoting some of its products in the sign-out flyout menu that shows up when clicking the user icon in the Windows 11 start menu.
This new Windows 11 “feature” was discovered by Windows enthusiast Albacore, who shared several screenshots of advertisement notifications in the Accounts flyout.
The screenshots show that Microsoft promotes the OneDrive file hosting service and prods users to create or complete their Microsoft accounts.
Apple and Microsoft are actively ruining their operating systems just to squeeze a few more lousy coin out of their trapped users. What dreadful places to work they must be, with bean counters looking over every programmer’s shoulder to find ever more places to stuff in ads.
Microsoft and Apple can pretty much do whatever they want. And GNU/Linux market share on desktop won’t increase by 1%. In all honesty i don’t understand on why they haven’t went all in yet. Made their operating system a full scale ad. Like with the internet. Most of the content on internet nowadays is an ad. And it’s not like people have stop using the internet.