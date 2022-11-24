Apple is becoming an ad company despite privacy claims

Apple currently brings in roughly $4 billion from advertising and is forecasted to bring in as much as $30 billion by 2026. While these amounts are an order of magnitude smaller than the $210 billion Google made from its ad services, they represent a change in philosophy for Apple, which only earned around $300 million for ads in 2017.
This new emphasis on advertising also undermines Apple’s claims about privacy with its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature and its “Privacy. That’s iPhone” ad campaign. In fact, it appears ATT may have been more about blocking competitors than protecting user privacy. Since Apple introduced ATT, its ad revenue has skyrocketed, leading German regulators to investigate Apple to see if it’s abusing its power.
Apple has one of the most valuable repositories of credit card information and user behaviour data in the world, and after years of sanctimonious lying about how much they care about privacy, all bets are off now. iOs is already infested with ads, and it’s only going to get worse.
It’s not like you’re going to switch platforms anyway at this point.
Honestly I’m seriously considering it. Not back to Android, it’s still far worse on the privacy and ad-serving front, but perhaps to a dumbphone again (yes, they are still available if one looks hard enough), or a Pro1X running Ubuntu Touch if I absolutely have to have “smart” features for work. I’d also have to be willing to give up my Mac, but given I’m typing this from OpenBSD rather than macOS, I’m really already halfway there. I don’t have any other Apple kit; my wireless earbuds and fitness watch are cheap but highly recommended Chinese products that work just fine.
Honestly as I approach the second half of my 40s I’m finding myself exhausted with “new tech”; while I’m still a hardware/gadget geek I’m getting to the point where simpler is better and I want to de-clutter as much as possible. There’s absolutely no reason for me to own three laptops, two desktop workstations, four RPi boards, a tablet, and a phone, when I can accomplish 90% of my daily life with just a workstation and a phone.
Besides, I feel like Apple is losing their drive for innovation in the mobile department, given how the iPhone 14 was barely a bump over the 13 in features and performance. Likewise, as much as I am constantly floored by the advances they have made with Apple Silicon Macs, they are also pushing macOS and iPadOS towards a convergence that doesn’t bode well for desktop computing on Apple devices. The day is coming where the MacBook Air is phased out and replaced by the iPad Pro with a more solid keyboard “cover” that has its own battery and USB-C/TB4 ports. That’s great for whoever might benefit from it, but that kind of convergence never suited me.
Or you could try GrapheneOS. All the niceness of Android w/o all the extra stuff Google & others put on top of the core OS.
The influx of new GNU/Linux users will be immense. Oh, wait. OK then. People will just vote with their wallets (Apple Pay). Oh, wait. Argh. I give up. Just do it Apple. Nobody will do anything.
….but John Grubber will say that those iOS ads are the best designed ads of the world.
Switching platforms involves losing all your App Store purchases, all your in-app purchases, and all your saved game progress. Even if you are a baller and have no problem with re-bying everything, you also need to not have a problem with losing your save games. And then there is iMessage.
The good news is that Apple made their intentions clear from day 1 when it comes to iOS, for example by keeping sideloading locked and keeping iMessage un-interoperable, so anyone who got in there was asking for it. And for MacOS you can use it as a Unix system.
>It’s not like you’re going to switch platforms anyway at this point.
We did, last year, after half a decade in the walled garden. I went back to ThinkPads. My wife just replaced her MacBook with a 4k ThinkPad. My son just got a Nokia tablet instead of an iPad mini.
If I’m going to be spied on, inevitable at this point, I’d like it to be a company that’s actually competent in its management of big data. Plus I can access my Google stuff from anywhere, on any platform. My Youtube Music subscription works on my OpenBSD desktop.
I also get to have a choice in hardware (Samsung/Pixel; ThinkPad/whatever) and don’t have to pretend like the butterfly keyboards aren’t breaking left and right. It’s nice.
Migrating takes time. I still have to migrate the 80+ Apple Movies that we purchased, but we’re getting there. Google just does a lot of the web app/ecosystem stuff better. Yeah I’m part of their big data, but at least it works when I need it to.
Also, the voice recognition on Siri is just awful these days. It’s like they developed it for that one episode of Big Bang Theory 13 years ago, and then never gave it a single fucking update.
I’d be fascinated to read a more detailed write-up of your experiences, in case you ever have the inclination to write a more about it.
I’m not an Apple user, but I’m grateful to Apple for promoting end-user privacy in the past. The mood has changed so that now many more people are concerned about control of their own data. Some of Apple’s publicity helped increase awareness, and now we’re talking about Apple’s advertising plans from a privacy perspective. I’m not saying this is all Apple’s doing, but I’m sure it helped.
I just hope end users now hold Apple to its own standards. End users who trusted Apple’s privacy claims deserve that trust to be respected.
flypig,
It may be easy for apple to be pro-privacy when it was deciding the policies that affect others, but money and shareholder pressure have a way of persuading executive to become cozy with advertisers, Nobody’s going to get fired for opening the advertiser money tap by another billion+. I think advertising on products that consumers are paying for is tasteless, but probably inevitable.
I agree there’s an element of inevitability about it (“massively profitable company chooses most profitable route”). And maybe many end users don’t really care too much about privacy anyway (I find it hard to tell). But I feel for users who do care about it and (understandably) bought Apple products thinking they were buying privacy.
Your comment also highlights another point: that Apple being disingenuous about privacy will make people nihilistic and cynical about privacy more broadly. That would be a very sad outcome.