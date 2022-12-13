The Sidecar for Psion – A PPP modem and Linux terminal for RS232 devices

Creating the PiRS232 and playing with the Pi over serial has been leading towards an idea – I wanted to create a small, battery powered device, a sidecar that I could carry with my Psion and use as portable Linux terminal. I also managed to turn it into an Internet gateway, leading to some interesting experiences.
The idea was straightforward: take a Pi Zero, add an RS232 board that already handles the null modem side, add a Lipo battery, power management and charging, and print a case for it. It’s taken a few months from initial idea to final design, but I’m happy the result, it’s usable and practical, and you can build one too.
This is incredibly cool.
It’d be pretty cool to get a gemini browser working on the 5mx.
I still have one as well. I remember running linux on it at one time. Linux-7110. It was an old 2.6 kernel.
It worked quite well, and at the time seeing linux running on a pda was pretty amazing.
Even x11 worked. I ran wmaker on it as a DE.