WuMgr gives Windows 10 users control over updates

WuMgr (Update Manager for Windows) is a tool to manage updates of Microsoft products on the Windows operating system. It uses the “Windows Update Agent API” to identify as well as download and install missing updates. It allows the user fine control of updates on modern (Windows 10) operating system versions, comparable to what windows 7 and 8.1 offered.
This functionality should be included in Windows by default, and the fact that it isn’t is just one of the many laughable deficiencies Windows is riddled with. And speaking of laughable deficiencies in Windows, a third party user interface to the optional and limited winget package “manager” has recently been updated.
I’ve moved to Windows 11 from macOS, but having also had plenty of experience with Windows 7, 8.1 and 10. And despite a couple of annoying, frustratingly non-configurable additions (start menu recommendations, widgets), as well as needing to hack around for hours just to get hybrid sleep working again, Windows 11 is a huge improvement to everything that came before IMHO, and just keeps getting better with every update. The new Notepad and Terminal are nearly perfect, the new and 99% “done” Settings are a revelation, the new Windows Store is *finally* simple and fast to navigate and use, the new Explorer is a breath of fresh air, and the window snapping features are better than even the best macOS paid utilities. And best of all compared to previous versions is Windows Update – they seem to have finally gotten a grip on making updates simple and simultaneously non-intrusive to administer.
I tried out this Windows Update Manager tool and to be honest, it doesn*t seem to do anything that the normal Settings app doesn*t. and with a less intuitive interface at that. Not to mention, the last release was in 2019. I really don*t get what the big deal is.