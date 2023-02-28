Microsoft adds “AI” to taskbar search field

In the last three weeks, we also launched the new AI-powered Bing into preview for more than 1 million people in 169 countries, and expanded the new Bing to the Bing and Edge mobile apps as well as introduced it into Skype. It is a new era in Search, Chat and Creation and with the new Bing and Edge you now have your own copilot for the web.
Today, we take the next major step forward adding to the incredible breadth and ease of use of the Windows PC by implementing a typable Windows search box and the amazing capability of the new AI-powered Bing directly into the taskbar. Putting all your search needs for Windows in one easy to find location.
I feel like adding a glorified autocomplete that tricks people into thinking it’s a real artificial intelligence to the Windows taskbar is not exactly what Windows users are looking for, but I guess that services revenue cash register has to keep dinging. I’m getting major cryptocurrency, NFT, and web3 vibes from all this, and I can’t wait for the whole thing to come crashing down once again.
Since they are partnering with OpenAI to give the finger salute to Google, I’m wondering what will happen when Google will flex a tiny quantum bit its muscles.
I’m not sure how its implemented in Windows Search, but the Bing AI is much more than a glorified autocomplete. However, the story on NPR I was listening to this morning portrayed it as rather concerning. This looks like it is only going to Bing Preview users and not the wider population of Windows 11 users though, the alarming behavior experienced by AP reporter Matt O’Brien might not surface, since his experience was with the chat bot side and not the search, But, still, it was concerning, and I’d wary of search results.
Yikes.
Good lord no! Windows search is allredy so bad that it hurts.
Why can’t all this indexing and constant treaing at your flash drive just end? Microsoft can just buy FileserchX from GoFF and have the best search that shitty file systems like NTFS can provide.
Finding content in a file in windows search is amost impossible without sollutions like filesearcx graphically. And i am using windows so little nowadays that i do not even bother to use the terminal.