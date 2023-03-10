Apple, Foxconn convince Indian state to loosen labor laws

Apple and its manufacturing partner Foxconn were among the companies behind a landmark liberalization of labor laws in the Indian state of Karnataka last month, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Their successful lobbying for new legislation means two-shift production can take place in India, akin to the two companies’ practices in China, their primary manufacturing base. The law gives the southern state one of the most flexible working regimes in India as the country aims to become an alternative manufacturing base to China.
12 hour days at the factory sounds progressive to me /sarcasm
Workers in the west should consider themselves lucky, companies would do it here too if they could get away with it. Then again, western safety nets may be eroding. Congress is currently debating increasing the retirement age and reducing social security and medicare benefits. Combine the loss of benefits with insanely high inflation spells very bad news for the middle class. I fear that homelessness will swell into the millions.
Companies do do it here, and they do stranger things. E.g. I’ve worked with a “fly in, do 12 hour shifts for 7 days straight, fly out, have an entire week off, with some night shift” arrangement before (for a mining company). Honestly, “less days, more hours per day, same total hours per fortnight” is better because you spend less time getting ready for work and travelling to/from work, and a larger block of time off is a lot more useful than the scraps after an 8-hour shift (when you’re worn out and mostly just waste your time off relaxing).
Note that for a factory using 12 hour shifts the logical schedule would be “84 hours per fortnight, 4 days one week then 3 days the next week = an average of 42 hours per week”; because it’s a lot easier (for both employer and employee) to keep track when every fortnight is the same; but you need “48 hours in a week” to be legal to achieve that “average of 42 hours per week”.
Of course factory work is probably shit (tedious, repetitive) regardless of whether it’s 84 hours spread over 7 days per fortnight, or 84 hours spread over 10 days per fortnight.