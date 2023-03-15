Docker is deleting open source organisations – what you need to know

Coming up with a title that explains the full story here was difficult, so I’m going to try to explain quickly.

Yesterday, Docker sent an email to all Docker Hub users explaining that anyone who has created an “organisation” will have their account deleted including all images, if they do not upgrade to a paid team plan. The email contained a link to a tersely written PDF (since, silently edited) which was missing many important details which caused significant anxiety and additional work for open source maintainers.