Docker is deleting open source organisations – what you need to know

Coming up with a title that explains the full story here was difficult, so I’m going to try to explain quickly.
Yesterday, Docker sent an email to all Docker Hub users explaining that anyone who has created an “organisation” will have their account deleted including all images, if they do not upgrade to a paid team plan. The email contained a link to a tersely written PDF (since, silently edited) which was missing many important details which caused significant anxiety and additional work for open source maintainers.
What a shitshow. We really have to start worrying about the future of Github, too, since I find it highly unlikely Microsoft isn’t planning similar moves in the future. If you’re hosting code at Github, I’d suggest looking at alternatives sooner rather than later, so you don’t end up like the people affected by something like this.
GitHub is different. You can download all of your repository and transfer it, history included, to another provider (or privately host it if you like).
So if Microsoft does pull access to Github most people should not miss a beat.
mkone,
I was going to say the same thing.
Yes, there are github specific things (like issue trackers), but the code and documentation, along with the entire history can easily be ported. In fact, every time you “git pull” locally, you are making a backup.
Speaking of docker, github allows you to host those images as well:
https://docs.github.com/en/actions/publishing-packages/publishing-docker-images
(Again they are not saints, they have shut down services in the past: https://www.guyrutenberg.com/2013/02/08/github-stops-offering-binary-downloads/)
How is it different? you can use alternative docker hubs as well. And yes your docker composer files or what ever orchestration will die a bad death if the path moves, but github will kill a ton too.
I don’t think they’re that different in terms of difficulty switching providers. But I’d have to give the blast radius and the additional tooling around GitHub to mean it would be much worse.
Errm – Sure, hosting can be moved anywhere, but where will all their Github Actions run?
Microsoft has the ability to financially support github, and most of the open source world survives on charity server hosting. The problem remains financing as Docker seems to just be Docker. No server support contracts like Ubuntu/Red Hat, so no real revenue stream to stay around, and behaving like a private company this way means no charity server hosting like the rest of the open source world enjoys. Anything of value they have will be forked and renamed, but I guess at the end of the day they hope to somehow extract money from the fact their niche is in the corporate server space.
I believe there are many centralized technologies that could be implemented in a more publicly distributed way including open source hosting. It would be interesting to see where distributed technology would be at in a world were P2P services and companies hadn’t gotten crushed by RIAA & MPAA lawsuits during the formative years of the internet. For better or worse they used the courts to shape the internet around centralized services and from that point on virtually all the investment today goes into centralized solutions rather than distributed solutions.
P2P has never been a legal issue with open source. I’m sure I can still get Ubuntu and Fedora iso file torrents if I look around their website. The issue is that it just isn’t practical. You can’t have every user download every package in the repo and make it available 24/7. That would take terabytes of space. Even if it’s just what users have downloaded, users of software with smaller niches would have to wait until someone with a complete copy comes online and starts seeding that software. Then a lot of ISPs would call you up and want to start charging you for business use based on how much you’re uploading. If it were practical, it would already be done.
dark2,
Think “DVD Jon” when the court was sending cease and desist orders against those hosting open source code in violation of the court order. Fortunately that’s behind us now, but I’m pointing it out because the US courts don’t actually care whether something is open source or not. Hackers who move faster than the courts may defy them, but unfortunately the legal threats did scare users, businesses, and investors away.
Why would every user download every package? Most P2P networks are self-scaling and the more popular something is, the more resources and redundancy it gains.
I disagree. In a universe where users, companies, governments, etc had actually embraced it originally it would be viable and we wouldn’t even be giving it a second thought. Companies including ISPs could just as easily have embraced P2P technology as a selling point and eventually everyone would be able to take it for granted. Ironically the cost to switch to centralized services would be unthinkable. However now the opposite is true because everyone is so deeply invested in centralized products and services. I maintain it didn’t have to be this way early on, but I’ll concede that now that we’re here it would cost too much to start over from square one. Today companies have become very attached to centralized technology and I’m under no delusions that it would be easy to reverse course today.
Still though, I’d like the idea to be judged fairly in terms of what it could have become had we instead developed P2P/federated/distributed technology from the get go. There are pros and cons. Many issues I have with centralized technology are solvable under a distributed P2P model.