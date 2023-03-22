Hyundai commits to real buttons and dials for safety reasons

Car companies have been increasingly using digital screens and soft-touch buttons in modern cars to save costs while looking ‘hi-tech’ – but Hyundai has committed to fight this trend for as long as possible.
Speaking at the launch of the new-generation Hyundai Kona, Sang Yup Lee, Head of Hyundai Design, said the new model deliberately uses physical buttons and dials for many of the controls, specifically air-conditioning and the sound system. Lee said this is because the move to digital screens is often more dangerous, as it often requires multiple steps and means drivers have to take their eyes off the road to see where they need to press.
Slowly but surely, it seems car makers are starting to see the light. A clean, button-less dashboard means nothing once it’s folded around your crushed skull because you couldn’t find the seat heating button without taking your eyes off the road and wrapped yourself around a tree in the process.
Just another reason to get an Ioniq 5 if we had the funds.
Yes, it is a safety issue, and if that’s what it takes to convince companies to keep physical controls, then good. I strongly dislike the direction of the industry in removing tactile controls. The risk is that fewer and fewer models will have them to the point where there’s no longer a choice. I hope more companies recognize that some of us don’t want touch screen interfaces to replace everything.
A part of me wants to say that new engineers have not studied up on all the human factors engineering that was done in the early 20th century and want to relearn all those lessons on their own. But really, I know it’s because executives find a 25 cent physical button too expensive and are dead set on saving that much per car.
Also, I feel like people hear the saying “balls to the wall” (a great example of superb human interface, https://www.wordorigins.org/big-list-entries/balls-to-the-wall) and think its some weird reference to testicles.
I feel that companies should not try to come up with some reasons as saying “safety”. It’s painfully obvious that for majority of buttons in a car. A mechanical button is just better. That should be enough of a reason. Being better.
Geck,
Maybe, but the safety justification may be the last leverage for people who want tactile controls as manufacturers continue their march to cheaper and cheaper production methods, which includes getting rid of physical controls throughout the car in favor of a single touch screen with software buttons.
Also, another different, but sort of related trend will be vehicle functionality being sold as a subscription service. We as consumers need to collectively shun this before it’s the norm, but I am afraid this has already started and consumers collectively are too dumb to stop it. This will become more prevalent as average consumers accept this situation and reward manufacturers who do this. Pretty soon all vehicles we own will have features physically installed but under manufacturer control even after sale.
If that should happen, it will probably be followed by an aftermarket for hacks to bypass those controls.
ponk,
I also feel owners are justified in hacking their own damn property, but I believe that without explicit rights codified into law manufacturers will simply claim this voids the warranty. Unlike a computer/phone/tablet/etc, cars can cost a year’s salary so this has the potential to be economically devastating. Most consumers are just going to get screwed into paying more to unlock hardware they just bought.
The courts have ruled that manufacturers cannot legally stop owners from using 3rd party shops, but I don’t know of any cases against manufacturers making their hardware artificially difficult for 3rd parties to service. Car manufacturers searching for ways to stop after market mods could turn to apple’s tactics by adding booby traps that impede after-market mods that would attempt to work around manufacturer restrictions…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2WhU77ihw8
I’ll be disappointed, but not surprised if this is the future of cars as more gets locked behind software DRM.
“Just another reason to get an Ioniq 5 if we had the funds.”
Looks kinda “cybertruck-ish” to me.