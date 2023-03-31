Italy cuts off ChatGPT due to privacy concerns

While ChatGPT has become what seems like a household name, the AI model’s method of data collection is somewhat concerning and has some clear negative connotations. With that being the case, Italy is moving forward with legal action to stop ChatGPT from operating for the time being.

Good. These corporate, for-pay tools are built upon the backs of untold numbers of writers and other artists who have not been asked if they want their works to be used. For instance Microsoft will stomp any misuse of its codes or trademarks into the ground, but at the same time, it’s building entire profit streams on the backs of others.

This is wrong.