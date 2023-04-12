Windows 11 KB5025310 changes how the Print Screen key works

If your laptop has a dedicated Print Screen key, you can press it to instantly take a screenshot of the screen and save it to the clipboard. You can paste the screenshot into any app like Paint and do whatever you want to. This has always been the default behaviour of the Print Screen key (PrtSc). KB5025310 is changing the default behaviour for everyone. After installing this or a newer update, your Print Screen key will open the new Snipping Tool. For those unaware, Windows 11’s new Snipping Tool replaces the legacy Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch app and combines the best features.

It’s always strange how even the smallest of changes to Windows can make people upset, so considering the Print Screen key has worked the same way since Windows 95, changing its behaviour is going to make a lot of people unhappy. I honestly think it’s the right move – but if this really upsets you, you can change the behaviour back to the old way.

Fun side note: the name of the key comes from the fact that under e.g. MS-DOS, the Print Screen key would literally print the contents of the screen by sending it the default printer port.