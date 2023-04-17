LXQt 1.3 Desktop Environment released with Wayland improvements, bug fixes

LXQt, the Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment, has been updated today to version 1.3, a release that brings various improvements to the file manager, panel, terminal, and image viewer.
For those of us who want a Qt desktop that isn’t KDE.
LXQt, the Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment, has been updated today to version 1.3, a release that brings various improvements to the file manager, panel, terminal, and image viewer.
For those of us who want a Qt desktop that isn’t KDE.
Even though I’m perfectly happy with KDE, I firmly believe that we need more non-GTK diversity in the libadwaita era.
I’d love to have a Qt based desktop, with the the KDE libraires but with more Apple classic GUI guidelines in a modern twist. And something like the windows 11 super bar which I think is a good comprise.
But still something light weight.
The reason is I use Ubuntu but several of the apps I used are qt based and I know that KDE do have high quality software.
I just not comfortable with Plasma. I prefer it lean and with good simple defaults that make sense for more uses than endless customability.