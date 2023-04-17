 Home > Window Managers > LXQt 1.3 Desktop Environment released with Wayland improvements, bug fixes

LXQt 1.3 Desktop Environment released with Wayland improvements, bug fixes

LXQt, the Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment, has been updated today to version 1.3, a release that brings various improvements to the file manager, panel, terminal, and image viewer.

For those of us who want a Qt desktop that isn’t KDE.

  1. 2023-04-17 6:05 pm
    ssokolow

    Even though I’m perfectly happy with KDE, I firmly believe that we need more non-GTK diversity in the libadwaita era.

    • 2023-04-17 6:22 pm
      larkin

      I’d love to have a Qt based desktop, with the the KDE libraires but with more Apple classic GUI guidelines in a modern twist. And something like the windows 11 super bar which I think is a good comprise.
      But still something light weight.

      The reason is I use Ubuntu but several of the apps I used are qt based and I know that KDE do have high quality software.

      I just not comfortable with Plasma. I prefer it lean and with good simple defaults that make sense for more uses than endless customability.

