Windows on btrfs

Using Quibble, an open source reimplementation of the Windows boot loader, a btrfs driver for Windows, and guest starring ntfs2btrfs, an in-place conversion tool, you can make Windows boot and run on btrfs, as Lily discovered and detailed. She took it a step further though, and decided to see if you could really redefine “cursed”.

I decided to make a new btrfs partition and just copy over all the files and see if that would boot. I was shocked to see that it did and now that I had a clean and uncorrupted filesystem it was time for the incredibly dumb idea I had.

There are no directories in the Windows and Linux roots that share the same name so you should be able to boot them both from the same partition without any file conflicts. After a reboot into Linux, installing Arch with pacstrap, and fucking with grub.

This kinda just works. The btrfs driver for Windows is incredibly solid so once you get past the bootloader there really isn’t anything weird. It just does its thing.