 Home > Privacy, Security > Compromising Garmin’s sport watches: a deep dive into GarminOS and its MonkeyC virtual machine

Compromising Garmin’s sport watches: a deep dive into GarminOS and its MonkeyC virtual machine

Privacy, Security No Comments

I reversed the firmware of my Garmin Forerunner 245 Music back in 2022 and found a dozen or so vulnerabilities in their support for Connect IQ applications. They can be exploited to bypass permissions and compromise the watch. I have published various scripts and proof-of-concept apps to a GitHub repository. Coordinating disclosure with Garmin, some of the vulnerabilities have been around since 2015 and affect over a hundred models, including fitness watches, outdoor handhelds, and GPS for bikes.

Raise your hands if you’re surprised.

Any time someone takes even a cursory glance at internet of things devices or connected anythings that isn’t a well-studied platform from the likes of Apple, Google, or Microsoft, they find boatloads of security issues, dangerous bugs, stupid design decisions, and so much more.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply