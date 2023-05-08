Windows 11 is about to start showing more ads, this time in Settings

It’s no secret that Microsoft has been looking to increase advertising for its products within Windows 11, and investigation by Twitter user Albacore into recent Insider builds has found that the Settings Home page will soon start to present adverts for Microsoft 365 products in the near future. A banner asking users who aren’t subscribed to the platform to “Try Microsoft 365” shows at the top of the Home tab in Settings in the screenshot below.
How much more can Microsoft abuse its users before they break?
The answer to the last question is they are already losing users. I am DONE with Windows. My next computer will most likely be a Mac…or I will just load Linux on my current rig. Steam has made gaming with other platforms a reality for MOST games…and I always have my console if I really want to play a game that won’t work on it….and that was really the last thing tying me to the Windows ecosystem.
The ads are a bridge too far. I PAY for Windows. You can either charge me for an OS, or you can advertise to me…NOT BOTH! I also abhor the lengths users need to go to in order to block all of the data harvesting Windows has enabled by default. DONE on both counts! I thought I was done with Windows 8, but 10 brought me back around…now 11 is here to make me consider ditching MS once again…and I trust them now about as far as I can spit them! “Windows 10 will be the last OS”! Remember that? I do!
Fiznu,
I agree with your sentiments, however presumably microsoft have done some focus groups and market analysis and concluded that most users will tolerate the ads. Keep in mind that we tolerate ads almost everywhere these days, it doesn’t matter so much whether you’re a paying customer or not.
As another example, I hate that movies now cost $21 per ticket AND we’re treated to 20 minutes of bloody ads!!! I don’t go to the the movies anymore, but if I wanted to this is just the new reality. In the 1990s when I was a kid $2-5 tickets were typical IIRC ads then were limited to a couple movie previews rather than the barrage of products and service ads today.
So, my concern is that the new reality for the current generation is ads. Our protests against them my be futile even if we are able to vote with our wallets because while we’ve been protesting ads become increasingly normalized throughout society anyways. Ads are everywhere, add a few more surfaces and generations who’ve grown up in this environment may take them for granted and not bat an eye.
I don’t go to the movies either. Or watch broadcast TV. I watch less Youtube than I used to. I won’t even read OSnews on my phone (which has no ad-blocker and gives me a synchronous popup ad.)
We’re rapidly moving to ubiquitous advertising, and it’s exceeding my tolerance threshold constantly. Fortunately most places where it exists are very discretionary, so it’s easy to avoid.
Personally the thing that’s driving me crazy is advertising in online banking. It’s very hard to not participate in the banking system, but the ratio of users to banks means banks have leverage and no reason to stop adding more ads.
“break” is an odd choice of words. The reality is there still isn’t a better OS, so they’ll tolerate the ads. Contrary to most people’s beliefs here, a lot of people have tried Linux and didn’t like it, so there really isn’t some other choice for them. Microsoft can keep playing this game until a realistic third choice appears, and they know it.