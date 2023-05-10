Google unveils “Perspectives” filter to combat SEO, low-quality content

Google I/O, Google’s developer conference, started today, and there has been a deluge of news coming out of the advertising giant. I do not intend to cover every single bit of I/O news, instead choosing to focus one some of the more interesting bits and pieces.

In the coming weeks, when you search for something that might benefit from the experiences of others, you may see a Perspectives filter appear at the top of search results. Tap the filter, and you’ll exclusively see long- and short-form videos, images and written posts that people have shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites and social media platforms. We’ll also show more details about the creators of this content, such as their name, profile photo or information about the popularity of their content.

Basically, this is a “remove SEO garbage” button. Whenever I need to find some answer to a tech issue or see if other people are experiencing a bug, regular Google search is entirely useless, as the results are overflowing with useless SEO/AI garbage, so I do what a lot of us do: append “reddit” to our queries to get content from real people. With this new Perspectives filter, Google seems to finally acknowledge that their regular search results are useless, and that what users really want is genuine results written by normal humans.

I really hope this works as advertised.