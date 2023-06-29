 Home > Qt > The KDE Free Qt Foundation: 25 years of celebration

The KDE Free Qt Foundation: 25 years of celebration

At the time the KDE Free Qt Foundation was founded, Qt was developed by Trolltech–the company that originally developed the framework. The Foundation has supported Qt through its transitions, first to Nokia, then to Digia, and finally to The Qt Company. It has the right to release Qt, if necessary to ensure that Qt remains open source. This remarkable legal guarantee protects the free software community and creates trust among developers, contributors, and customers.

This special deal is well-known, but it’s also kind of unique. It’s great that KDE has such a solid guarantee in its back pocket in case of an emergency.

