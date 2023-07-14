‘The future of AlmaLinux is bright’

In case you missed it, Red Hat announced they will no longer be providing the means for downstream clones to continue to be 1:1 binary copies of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Very quickly, both Jack and I shared some initial thoughts, but we intentionally took our time deciding the next right step for AlmaLinux OS. After much discussion, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board today has decided to drop the aim to be 1:1 with RHEL. AlmaLinux OS will instead aim to be Application Binary Interface (ABI) compatible.[…]
For a typical user, this will mean very little change in your use of AlmaLinux. Red Hat-compatible applications will still be able to run on AlmaLinux OS, and your installs of AlmaLinux will continue to receive timely security updates. The most remarkable potential impact of the change is that we will no longer be held to the line of “bug-for-bug compatibility” with Red Hat, and that means that we can now accept bug fixes outside of Red Hat’s release cycle. While that means some AlmaLinux OS users may encounter bugs that are not in Red Hat, we may also accept patches for bugs that have not yet been accepted upstream, or shipped downstream.
I wonder just how much consumers care about the strict 1:1 with RHEL. With this change to AlmaLinux, we’re about to find out.
I like this move by Alma Linux.
This allows them to create a real distribution that is able to contribute, fix bugs, and differentiate itself where it makes sense. It will be a RHEL clone in that almost all RHEL documentation should apply to it and it will be ABI compatible but it is not trying to guarantee that it is bug-for-bug “identical”.
Pretty much everything Red Hat does will benefit Alma Linux as, in addition to documentation, Red Hat does contribute back essentially all their code to CentOS Stream. Hopefully this more clearly exposes what nonsense some of the more extreme rhetoric we have seen around Red Hat becoming “proprietary garbage” ( actual quote from a prominent Linux You Tuber ) as both Red Hat and Alma will now be downstream of exactly the same community effort and contributing together to the same code base.
In my view, this allows Alma to actually practice the “community values” that the other RHEL clones have been making noise about in pursuit of their commercial ambitions. This is what Red Hat wanted them to do.
Rocky has said that it will continue to release a bug-for-bug replica of RHEL by finding alternative ways to get the actual RHEL packages. Unlike Alma, this means that Rocky cannot even contribute a bug fix to “the community” without breaking their core value proposition. Oracle will be doing essentially the same although Oracle does differentiate from RHEL in the kernel I believe.
It is a bit unclear to me what SUSE is doing. They have said that they will “fork” RHEL to create “RHEL compatible” distro that they will then support via their Liberty Linux offering. Most people have interpreted that to mean they will do what Rocky and Oracle are doing ( though perhaps through more heavy lifting of their own ). It could be that SUSE is proposing something more similar to what Alma is now doing though. I hope they are.