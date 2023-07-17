How long will the last Intel Macs be supported?

A year ago, we compiled a model list of Macs spanning over two decades, complete with their launch dates, discontinuation dates, and all the available information about the macOS updates each model received. We were trying to answer two questions: How long can Mac owners reasonably expect to receive software updates when they buy a new computer? And were Intel Macs being dropped more aggressively now that the Apple Silicon transition was in full swing?

The answer to the second question was a tentative “yes,” and now that we know the official support list for macOS Sonoma, the trendline is clear.