Apple seems to have given up on the high-end

Apple’s M2 Ultra powered Mac Pro is the final step in their Apple Silicon transition. But without GPU support or meaningful expansion, is it worth nearly double the price of a comparable Mac Studio?

It really seems like high-end computing is simply no longer possible whatsoever on the Mac. The Mac Pro is a joke, the memory limits on the M2 chips make them useless for high-end uses, there’s not enough PCI-e lanes, the integrated GPUs are a joke compared to offerings from AMD and NVIDIA, and x86 processors at the higher end completely obliterate the M2 chips.

At least ARM Macs use less power, so there’s that. But then, if you have to wait longer for tasks to finish – or can’t perform your tasks at all – does that really matter on your stationary, high-end workstation?