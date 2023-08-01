Microsoft Edge has slowly crept its way up as one of the more popular web browsers people use every day, especially on Windows 11. In 2022, it even overtook Safari as the second-most-popular browser in the world behind Chrome (although it has since dropped back to third). Despite running on Chromium, the same engine as Chrome, it has a lot of features even Chrome lacks, like collections and shopping features that can help you save money. And, of course, there’s the recent rise of Bing Chat. There’s a reason why I use it every day on some of the best laptops I review,
And even with all this popularity, it still feels like Microsoft is trying too hard with Edge. The company has gotten way too aggressive with its web browser recently, and it’s very concerning to see this behavior. Microsoft really wants you to try the browser no matter what, so it puts it in so many areas of Windows 11.
The concept of my operating system “pushing” anything on me, as is the norm on Windows and macOS, is entirely foreign to me these days. Fedora or Linux Mint aren’t advertising their services in the settings application, or pushing their browser through pop-ups or by secretly changing the default browset setting, or whatever other sleazeball tactics Microsoft and Apple are up to these days.
I don’t understand how people put up with that nonsense.
Ironically, while signing in to post a comment here I got flagged as a spammer and had to complete a dialog to be allowed to pass. Amazon does similar things to me as a Firefox/Linux user. If I go there with Firefox I have to type characters; if I go there with Chrome at the same time on the same machine with the same IP address, I don’t and it lets me right in.
Basically the new agenda of big tech is to make the Internet completely unusable unless you are on one of their platforms; Windows, Chrome, Edge. It makes what is outlined in the article seem quaint. I can avoid big tech’s hostile behavior by not using their products, and that’s why they are now on a mission to make the Internet increasingly less usable for me when I choose not to.
kbd,
I see that too. I get the “Stop Spammers” “access denied” page on every single login now. It looks like result of recent changes to the osnews website. Several links are missing on the right hand column as well.
Microsoft succeeded in doing this with IE before they got into trouble with antitrust. But now that their court mandated restrictions have expired and google chrome is the dominant browser, microsoft may feel more confident that they can promote the browser aggressively on windows without getting into trouble.