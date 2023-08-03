Google’s plan to DRM the web goes against everything Google once stood for

Supporting the open web requires saying no to WEI, and having Google say no as well. It’s not a good policy. It’s not a good idea. It’s a terrible idea that takes Google that much further down the enshittification curve. Even if you can think of good reasons to try to set up such a system, there is way too much danger that comes along with it, undermining the very principles of the open web.

It’s no surprise, of course, that Google would do this, but that doesn’t mean the internet-loving public should let them get away with it.